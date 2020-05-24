You are the owner of this article.
Strong thunderstorms expected in Charleston and Dorchester counties Sunday evening

  Updated
Flooding (copy)
Motorists try to make their way through a flooded Crosstown in downtown during heavy rains that flooded many areas in the Charleston Area in April, 2020. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles bnettles@postandcourier.com

Parts of Charleston and Dorchester counties may see strong thunderstorms Sunday evening, forecasters predict.

The National Weather Service in Charleston said a strong thunderstorm was over Ravenel, around 11 miles of West Ashley, at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. It was moving west at around 5 miles per hour.

The bad weather is expected to include strong winds of 45 to 55 miles per hour and up to penny-sized hail. Tree limbs and unsecured objects could be damaged as a result, officials said.

Hollywood, Ravenel, Meggett and Delemar Crossroads could be impacted by the storms, according to the National Weather Service.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

