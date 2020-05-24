Strong thunderstorms expected in Charleston and Dorchester counties Sunday evening

Parts of Charleston and Dorchester counties may see strong thunderstorms Sunday evening, forecasters predict.

The National Weather Service in Charleston said a strong thunderstorm was over Ravenel, around 11 miles of West Ashley, at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. It was moving west at around 5 miles per hour.

The bad weather is expected to include strong winds of 45 to 55 miles per hour and up to penny-sized hail. Tree limbs and unsecured objects could be damaged as a result, officials said.

Hollywood, Ravenel, Meggett and Delemar Crossroads could be impacted by the storms, according to the National Weather Service.