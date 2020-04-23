Strong storms expected in southeast SC Thursday afternoon

Severe storms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening in southeast South Carolina, including rain, strong winds and possible hail.

Charleston and tidal Berkeley counties are under a wind advisory from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. Forecasters warn that trees and power lines will be more vulnerable to falling during this storm because of the recent heavy rains.

The risk for severe weather is highest for the afternoon storms, officials with the National Weather Service in Charleston said. Strong winds up to 70 mph are the main expected hazard, but forecasters have also predicted chances of hail, lightning, flash flooding and possible tornadoes.

The risk for tornadoes is more likely in inland Georgia, officials said.

The storm system comes a week and a half after a series of tornadoes ripped across South Carolina. The weather service now says 24 twisters tore up areas in 14 counties, with some travelling as much as 50 miles. In all, nine were killed, 77 were injured and 1,478 homes were damaged in 20 counties.