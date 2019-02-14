Berkeley County residents can expect the foul odor coming from the landfill to last at least a few more days.
Berkeley County Water and Sanitation is warning residents in Moncks Corner, specifically the Foxbank Plantation and Oakley Pointe neighborhoods, that the odor is expected to linger as crews continue efforts to reduce the stench.
Foxbank resident Ayeshia Smith, who has been diffusing essential oils in her home since January, is willing to live with the odor a bit longer if a solution is on the horizon.
“I hope they get it fixed really fast," she said.
Crews will be digging in the area of concern to install gas pipes, and this will cause odors to surface, officials said.
Once installed, the pipes will suck gas from the waste and place it into another system, instead of emitting the odor in the air.
Councilman Tommy Newell said the county wanted to warn residents and let them know that pockets of hydrogen sulfide gas, which causes the odor, could be released as holes are dug to install the pipes. He said residents should be encouraged that the county is taking steps to eliminate the odor.
“We are doing everything. Being vigilant. We’re even coming up with plans if this doesn’t work," Newell said.
The efforts follow a report released by the county last week that outline how the smell can be eliminated. This includes a carbon scrubber, which the county installed last week, immediately covering up the pit where the smell is the strongest, and installing the gas pipes.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said this has to be completed by Saturday.
The county also set up meters in and around the landfill to detect the gas, and BCWS employees were walking around Foxbank neighborhood with meters.
The county is asking residents to call BCWS at 843-719-2386 when they smell an odor near the landfill. That information is being captured with the date, time, location and nature of the smell.
"BCWS Crews have been working diligently to find a solution to the issue and County leaders are hopeful upcoming efforts will help solve the problem," the county said in a news release.
In December, officials said the smell got worse after the area saw more than 11 inches of rain. Moisture led to the breakdown of gypsum board, resulting in the release of hydrogen sulfide gas, which put off a “rotten egg” smell.
Nearby business owners complained the foul odor drove away customers. Residents said it led to health issues.
Smith said the smell woke her son up one night with a headache. It lingers in her house and car.
“It almost makes you feel like you can taste it in your mouth," Smith said.