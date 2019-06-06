The wily coyote might have finally met its match in South Carolina.
Signs are starting to point to the invasive's population numbers stabilizing, if not falling, after growing to an estimated 350,000 animals statewide.
Among the latest signs of decline: Hunters are taking more coyote. Meanwhile, nearly 200,000 deer were taken in 2018, continuing on an upward 13 percent trend increase since 2016.
That suggests more deer are out there.
Coyotes prey on fawns, so that suggests the canines are not making the inroads into the deer population they used to be. The deer recovery is an apparent turnaround after the numbers dropped 30 percent in 30 years since coyotes were brought into the Upstate illegally for dog hunting.
It's too soon to say for certain how deep the correlation goes, said Jay Butfiloski, an S.C. Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist. But he and others say coyotes just don't seem to be getting more prevalent. A lot of wild animal species will overpopulate when they move into a new area then settle back to numbers the habitat can sustain, he said.
Hunters and trappers now take more than 26,000 coyotes per year, Butfiloski said. That total doesn't include the animals shot by farmers and other property owners.
"It’s certainly possible that the coyotes have 'settled in' so to speak," Butfiloski said. "It’s also possible that deer could be learning from predation pressure that did not exist before coyotes, too."
In other words, the deer are learning how to better protect their preyed-on fawns.
There's also the chance coyotes are finding other things to eat. DNR has been compiling new figures from night hunting and other sources and might know more as they come in at the end of the year, Butfiloski said.
Coyotes are found in all 46 counties in South Carolina. Mates produce a half-dozen or so pups with each litter. At one point, studies suggested the canines were killing fawns at a rate of more than 50 percent.
The animals have become a scary and costly nuisance in suburbs, towns and even cities, as well as a threat to pets. They're now found in coastal resort areas from Myrtle Beach to Hilton Head Island.
Coyotes first showed up in Mount Pleasant, near Charleston, in 2010, menacing leashed dogs out for walks. They grew into enough of a presence that Charleston Harbor waterfront owners mounted fake coyotes on their docks to scare off nuisance birds.
It wasn't long before they had moved to Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms.
But recently that's been changing.
Mount Pleasant animal control officers launched a campaign to get rid of them and have not received a complaint in several weeks, Police Capt. Chip Googe said.
On Isle of Palms, a trapper caught three coyotes in February but none since, said city Police Capt. Jeffrey Swain. Reported sightings also have dropped, he said.
Outside Batesville, west of Columbia, hunting guide Bradley Taylor hasn't seen as many as he did a few years back.
"And I don't hear them as much around our house," he said.
But make no mistake: Coyotes are still around. Garrett Matthews volunteers with several Trap-Neuter-Return programs for feral cats in West Columbia, which have been tormented by coyotes killing trapped cats. He said the coyotes appear to be simply adapting.
"Coyotes are smart creatures and seem to be learning that nothing positive results from human contact," Matthews said.
It makes sense that some sort of ecosystem balance is forming, said hunter John Fuss of North Charleston. Locations he hunts in the Francis Marion National Forest north of Charleston are showing signs that coyotes aren't as prevalent as they were a few years ago.
But Fuss hasn't seen more deer, he said. So it might mean the deer have moved to private lands where food is planted for them and the coyotes have followed.
Meanwhile, the deer harvest numbers themselves might not be accurate because of the limited number of hunter check-in stations and the need for a harvest check-in app, he said.