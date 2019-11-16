weather story 3.jpg (copy)
A rain puddle on June 6, 2019, on Coming Street in Charleston. Sylvia Jarrus/Staff

 Sylvia Jarrus sjarrus@postandcourier

Early Saturday morning, the Charleston Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Advisory, in effect from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The advisory applied to Charleston, Beaufort and Colleton counties.

High tide was at 10 a.m. in Charleston. Drivers are advised to drive carefully and avoid flooded roads and large puddles.

As of 12:30 p.m., according to Charleston P.D.'s Twitter, these are the streets closed in Charleston due to flooding:

• Fishburne at Hagood

• Broad at Lockwood

• Concord at Charlotte

