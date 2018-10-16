Goose Creek police are looking for a 16-year-old Stratford High School student they said fled the campus after a handgun was discovered in his book bag.
A Stratford school resource officer was notified Tuesday morning by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office shortly before 11 a.m. that there may be a student who was in possession of a gun on school grounds, Goose Creek police said.
The student, who has not been identified, was called to the school's office where his book bag was searched by an administrator, at which point a loaded handgun was discovered, authorities said.
The student then fled the school. The resource officer pursued the student but lost sight of him near Alliance Drive, authorities said.
It was not immediately known by police if the student was possibly armed with other weapons.