Goose Creek police were looking on Tuesday for a 16-year-old Stratford High School student they said ran from the campus after a handgun was discovered in his book bag.
A Stratford school resource officer was notified by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office shortly before 11 a.m. that a student might have a gun on school grounds, Goose Creek police said. At the time, sheriff's Chief Deputy Mike Cochran said detectives were going to the school to interview the teenager about "possible involvement" with recent break-ins and thefts from cars.
The student, who has not been identified, was called to the school's office. An administrator searched his bag and found a loaded handgun, authorities said.
The student then ran away. The resource officer pursued the student but lost sight of him near Alliance Drive, authorities said.
Officials from the Berkeley County School District placed Stratford, along with College Park elementary and middle schools, on lockdown during the search.