Storms that could become tropical system continue on path toward SC coast

Forecasters monitoring a system of thunderstorms heading for the South Carolina and Georgia coasts warned early June 28 that residents across the Lowcountry should be prepared for rapid weather changes.

The system could gather strength as it passes over the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"If the system becomes more organized today, then tropical storm warnings could be required for a portion of the Georgia and South Carolina coasts with short notice," the Hurricane Center said.

As of 2 a.m. June 28, the last available update from the Hurricane Center, the system was about 300 miles east-southeast of Savannah and moving west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph.

Strong upper-level winds continued to buffet the system, keeping showers and thunderstorms disorganized and displaced to the northwest of the system's center, forecasters said.

"Regardless of development, a few inches of rain are possible along the immediate coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina through tonight," the Hurricane Center said.

The National Weather Service's Charleston area office provided an update around 6 a.m. warning that the system has potential for major impacts like heavy rain, strong winds, downed trees, rip currents and other hazards.

