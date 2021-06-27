Storms expected across SC coast as storm moves in that could become tropical system

Charleston County is in store for thunderstorms on June 28, with forecasts indicating another tropical downpour could hit the Lowcountry region by nightfall.

Some thunderstorms will be heading toward Charleston County on June 28, said Brittany MacNamara, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“Right now, it’s just a disturbance off the coast,” MacNamara said. “It’s still a low-pressure storm. It’s not considered a tropical storm yet.”

The National Hurricane Center does give the storm a 50 percent chance of formation into a tropical system, whether it be a tropical storm or a tropical depression, MacNamara said.

The National Weather Service will determine whether this storm would be a tropical system most likely within the next 48 hours, MacNamara said.

“Regardless of whether it’s a tropical storm, we should see rain on Monday and potentially into Tuesday,” she said.

The weather could include thunderstorms and some flooding in low-lying regions.

“The public just needs to be aware that this may become a tropical system and to have their safety precautions set now,” MacNamara said.

NWS advises that citizens look for weather alerts and updates from the county.