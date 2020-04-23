Storms bring heavy rainfall to SC Lowcountry, National Weather Service says

A storm system that caused at least seven deaths elsewhere in the South brought heavy rain to the South Carolina Lowcountry Thursday night.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for several counties in South Carolina's Lowcountry Thursday night.

Minor flooding could impact Beaufort, Charleston, Hampton, Colleton, Berkeley, Dorchester and Jasper counties, the Weather Service said.

The warning was in place until 7 p.m.

Widespread moderate to heavy rain is expected through early Fri morning across southeast SC/GA. Severe weather threat is low. Watch for localized flooding. #scwx #gawx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) April 23, 2020

"It's mainly a heavy rain threat," said Douglas Berry, a meteorologist at the Weather Service's Charleston office.

The heaviest rain was expected to come around 7:30 or 8 p.m. and begin tapering off from midnight to 3 a.m. Friday, Berry said.

Overall, Charleston-area residents can expect to see a few inches of rain from the storm, he said.

Forecasters urged motorists to use caution when driving, the Weather Service said. Heavy rainfall could cause "significant ponding" of water and drivers should slow down to avoid hydroplaning.

Authorities had been monitoring conditions for several days and issued warnings for possible strong winds, rain and possible hail earlier on Thursday.

Tornadoes were also a risk, although more likely to touch down in inland Georgia, officials said.

The storm system comes a week and a half after a series of tornadoes ripped across South Carolina. The weather service now says 24 twisters tore up areas in 14 counties, with some traveling as much as 50 miles. In all, nine were killed, 77 were injured and 1,478 homes were damaged in 20 counties.

Earlier Thursday, at least seven people died as storms moved across Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana, according to the Associated Press. The victims were a worker at a factory hit by an apparent tornado, a man whose car was blown off the road and a man who went outside to grab a trash can and was swept away in a flood.

In Georgia, a tornado Thursday swept through the city of Adel in Cook County, tearing off roofs and flipping at least one car and a small plane. An apparent tornado killed three people and injured 20 to 30 more in and around the southeast Texas town of Onalaska.

Nine suspected tornadoes touched down in southern Oklahoma, National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Zwink said. One of them caused widespread damage across the town of Madill, near the Red River, said Donny Raley, the city’s emergency manager.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.