Storms bring record-breaking rain, significant flooding to Charleston area

A storm system that caused at least seven deaths elsewhere in the South slammed the South Carolina Lowcountry with heavy rain and flooding Thursday night.

Between 4 and 4.5 inches of rain fell in downtown Charleston over two hours, said Jonathan Lamb, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Charleston area office.

Mount Pleasant saw similar conditions, with one gauge reporting 5.13 inches of rain, Lamb said. A gauge on James Island near Camp Road collected 5.49 inches.

At Waterfront Park, at the tip of the Charleston peninsula, a weather gauge collected 3.19 inches of rain, beating the previous record of 2.22 inches set in 2018, the meteorologist said.

The Weather Service reported later Thursday night that a gauge at James Island Municipal Golf Course collected 5.7 inches of rain.

More rainfall totals:4.71" South Windermere5.7" JI Municipal Golf Course5.41" in Bayfront on James Is5.5" in Landsdowne on James Is4.46" in Lighthouse Point5.39" near Kings Acres4.39" near Oak Island#chswx #scwx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) April 24, 2020

Although conditions were expected to improve later Thursday, Lamb said residents should not rule out another pocket of heavier rain later in the night as rain bands made their way up from Georgia.

"These totals are pretty significant, especially for such a small timeframe," he said.

A line of dangerous severe t-storms are moving offshore of the Charleston County coast. Large hail, winds in excess of 50 kt and waterspout. #chswx #scwx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) April 23, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, forecasters urged motorists to use caution when driving and said heavy rainfall could cause "significant ponding" of water and drivers should slow down to avoid hydroplaning.

Authorities had been monitoring conditions for several days and issued warnings for possible strong winds, rain and possible hail earlier on Thursday.

Tornadoes were also a risk, although more likely to touch down in inland Georgia, officials said.

On Thursday night a large waterspout was reported off Folly Beach, the Weather Service said.

On Wadmalaw Island, firefighters with the St. John's Fire District responded to a house fire on Maybank Highway.

Units are on scene of a working structure fire in the 6000 block of Maybank Hwy on Wadamalaw Island. — St Johns Fire District (@STJFD) April 23, 2020

The storm system comes a week and a half after a series of tornadoes ripped across South Carolina. The weather service now says 24 twisters tore up areas in 14 counties, with some traveling as much as 50 miles. In all, nine were killed, 77 were injured and 1,478 homes were damaged in 20 counties.

Earlier Thursday, at least seven people died as storms moved across Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana, according to the Associated Press. The victims included a worker at a factory hit by an apparent tornado, a man whose car was blown off the road and a man who went outside to grab a trash can and was swept away in a flood.

In Georgia, a tornado Thursday swept through the city of Adel in Cook County, tearing off roofs and flipping at least one car and a small plane. An apparent tornado killed three people and injured 20 to 30 more in and around the southeast Texas town of Onalaska.

Nine suspected tornadoes touched down in southern Oklahoma, weather service meteorologist Alex Zwink said. One of them caused widespread damage across the town of Madill, near the Red River, said Donny Raley, the city’s emergency manager.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.