Storms bring record-breaking rain, significant flooding to Charleston area

  • Updated

A storm system that caused at least seven deaths elsewhere in the South slammed the South Carolina Lowcountry with heavy rain and flooding Thursday night. 

Between 4 and 4.5 inches of rain fell in downtown Charleston over two hours, said Jonathan Lamb, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Charleston area office. 

Mount Pleasant saw similar conditions, with one gauge reporting 5.13 inches of rain, Lamb said. A gauge on James Island near Camp Road collected 5.49 inches.

Flooding
Motorist drive through the flooded Savannah Highway in West Ashley after Thursday nights rain that flooded many areas in the Charleston Area. Brad Nettles/Staff

At Waterfront Park, at the tip of the Charleston peninsula, a weather gauge collected 3.19 inches of rain, beating the previous record of 2.22 inches set in 2018, the meteorologist said. 

Although conditions were expected to improve later Thursday, Lamb said residents should not rule out another pocket of heavier rain later in the night as rain bands made their way up from Georgia. 

"These totals are pretty significant, especially for such a small timeframe," he said. 

Earlier on Thursday, forecasters urged motorists to use caution when driving and said heavy rainfall could cause "significant ponding" of water and drivers should slow down to avoid hydroplaning. 

Authorities had been monitoring conditions for several days and issued warnings for possible strong winds, rain and possible hail earlier on Thursday. 

Tornadoes were also a risk, although more likely to touch down in inland Georgia, officials said. 

Flooding
Motorist try to make their way through a flooded Crosstown in downtown during heavy rains Thursday night rain that flooded many areas in the Charleston Area. Brad Nettles/Staff

On Thursday night a large waterspout was reported off Folly Beach, the Weather Service said. 

On Wadmalaw Island, firefighters with the St. John's Fire District responded to a house fire on Maybank Highway. 

The storm system comes a week and a half after a series of tornadoes ripped across South Carolina. The weather service now says 24 twisters tore up areas in 14 counties, with some traveling as much as 50 miles. In all, nine were killed, 77 were injured and 1,478 homes were damaged in 20 counties.

Earlier Thursday, at least seven people died as storms moved across Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana, according to the Associated Press. The victims included a worker at a factory hit by an apparent tornado, a man whose car was blown off the road and a man who went outside to grab a trash can and was swept away in a flood.

In Georgia, a tornado Thursday swept through the city of Adel in Cook County, tearing off roofs and flipping at least one car and a small plane. An apparent tornado killed three people and injured 20 to 30 more in and around the southeast Texas town of Onalaska.

Nine suspected tornadoes touched down in southern Oklahoma, weather service meteorologist Alex Zwink said. One of them caused widespread damage across the town of Madill, near the Red River, said Donny Raley, the city’s emergency manager.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

