A storm system is expected to bring "widespread rain" to the Charleston area as well as other parts of coastal South Carolina and Georgia through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Chances of rain were to increase overnight Thursday and continue Friday and Saturday, said Emily McGraw, a meteorologist with the Weather Service's Charleston office.
In the Lowcountry, Charleston is expected to see the most rain with 2 to 3 inches expected, the Weather Service said.
Summerville, Moncks Corner, Beaufort, Walterboro and other areas of coastal South Carolina could see 1½ to 2 inches.
The Weather Service is monitoring expected rainfall and high tides for possible flooding impacts, McGraw said.
A high tide of 7.1 feet, which is just above minor flood stage, is expected at 10 a.m. Friday, the Weather Service said. Saturday morning's tide is forecast to be 7.4 feet.
If those tides coincide with periods of heavy rainfall, the Charleston area could see some flooding, McGraw said.
In addition to rain, the storm is expected to bring "breezy" conditions, she said.
The Weather Service has issued a gale watch over South Carolina's coastal waters from the South Santee River to Edisto Beach from the shore out about 23 miles. The watch is in effect from late Friday night through Sunday morning.