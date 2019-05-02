A low-pressure system moving toward Florida out of the northwestern Bahamas could bring some rain to South Carolina on Friday, according to forecasters.
The National Hurricane Center said the system was producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity on its way to Florida Thursday and that the system has a low chance of forming into a tropical or subtropical depression over the next five days.
Steve Rowley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Charleston office, said the system could bring rain and thunderstorms to the Charleston area Friday but no impact was expected before then.
While it is unusual for the National Hurricane Center to issue an advisory in early May, it's not unprecedented. There is no correlation between activity this early in the year and a bad hurricane season.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts June 1 and ends Nov. 30.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which oversees the Hurricane Center, is expected to release its annual hurricane season outlook later this month.