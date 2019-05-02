Low pressure system May 2

The National Hurricane Center has issued an advisory on a low-pressure system moving toward Florida out of the Bahamas. The system could bring rain to South Carolina on Friday. Provided

 National Hurricane Center

A low-pressure system moving toward Florida out of the northwestern Bahamas could bring some rain to South Carolina on Friday, according to forecasters. 

The National Hurricane Center said the system was producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity on its way to Florida Thursday and that the system has a low chance of forming into a tropical or subtropical depression over the next five days. 

Steve Rowley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Charleston office, said the system could bring rain and thunderstorms to the Charleston area Friday but no impact was expected before then. 

While it is unusual for the National Hurricane Center to issue an advisory in early May, it's not unprecedented. There is no correlation between activity this early in the year and a bad hurricane season. 

The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts June 1 and ends Nov. 30. 

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which oversees the Hurricane Center, is expected to release its annual hurricane season outlook later this month.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporality removed comments from articles while we work on a new and improved commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.