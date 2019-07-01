To try to reduce serious fires in the city, the Charleston Fire Department has partnered with the American Red Cross to ensure more homes have functioning smoke alarms.
Last year, Charleston area firefighters responded to 100 residential fires, almost half of which did not have a smoke alarm.
Of those homes that did have smoke alarms installed, 38 percent were not working, data from the Fire Department shows.
"Nationally, around 50 percent of homes firefighters respond to do not have working alarms," Charleston Chief Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh said. "Half of that time it's because there aren't any batteries in the smoke alarms."
The effects can be lethal. Last year, 97 people died from one of 81 fires across South Carolina, data from the State Fire Marshal's Office shows. As of June 12, there have been 31 deaths as a result of 29 fire incidents across the state, data shows.
That includes one fatality in Charleston County: In January, a 55-year-old man died in a house fire in Mount Pleasant. Nine fire incidents statewide remain under investigation.
The United States saw 499,000 structure fires in 2017 that led in 3,400 civilian deaths, according to the most updated data compiled by the National Fire Protection Association. About 72 percent of those fires were in homes. About 77 percent of fire deaths were from fires occurring in homes.
On Friday, 15 firefighters and Red Cross volunteers met outside the Silver Hill neighborhood with new smoke alarms, step ladders and drills in hand.
Teams of firefighters and volunteers combed the neighborhood, installing 22 smoke alarms in five homes. Red Cross volunteers also talked to homeowners about establishing safety plans in the event of a fire. The new smoke alarms have a battery life of 10 years.
Last year, the Red Cross partnered with the Charleston and St. Andrews fire departments and canvassed neighborhoods in West Ashley. In the inaugural year of the Red Cross' Sound the Alarm initiative, 1,000 smoke alarms were installed
Brittany Rubin, Red Cross Disaster Program manager for the Lowcountry Chapter, said the nonprofit has installed more than 1.8 million smoke alarms and saved 600 lives nationally since 2014. In South Carolina, 65 lives have been saved due to smoke alarms installed through the Red Cross and local fire departments' efforts.
In the Lowcountry Chapter's nine counties, 18,160 smoke alarms have been installed since 2014.
The Red Cross partners with fire departments and targets areas with a "typically vulnerable population," Rubin said.
In the last year, the Lowcountry Chapter has installed over 3,000 smoke alarms. The Lowcountry SC Chapter serves Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton, Jasper, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.