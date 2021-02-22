Stono River County Park closes as crews remove trees infested by Asian Longhorn Beetles

JOHNS ISLAND — Asian longhorn beetles have taken over the island at the back of Stono River County Park, and work starts this week to get hold of the invasion.

The park closed Feb. 22 and will remain shuttered while crews remove more than 30 infested trees, which isn’t expected to take more than two weeks, Charleston County Parks said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture first detected an Asian longhorn beetle infestation in Charleston County in the summer of 2020. The park had opened just a couple months before.

The bugs, native to China and Korea, burrow inside the wood of a tree. When they exit, they leave behind holes in the trunk, ultimately causing them to break and fall apart.

Adam Ronan, land resource planner for Charleston County Parks, said the department is working with the USDA and Clemson Extension to remove the trees.

While most of the infestation is on the island, a few trees will need to be cut down on the mainland portion of the park, too, Ronan said.

Ronan said a fair amount of native trees, including red maples, as well as debris will be removed from the 8-acre island. Although the parks department is disappointed so many trees have to go, it is worth the process, he said.

“So we’re planning on — after the work has been completed — we plan on doing a restoration project, which includes planting new native trees and shrubs out there,” Ronan said. “So we want to provide habitat for wildlife and pollinators.”

Dr. David Coyle, a forest health and invasive species professor at Clemson University, said the school will use the infested trees from the park for research. The plan is for the trees to be taken off the island and, initially, to one of Clemson’s Charleston-area facilities within the Asian longhorn beetle quarantine area.

“Think of it like recreating a dinosaur skeleton,” Coyle said. “We’re going to recreate that tree, where all the branches were in relation to each other and all that type of thing.”

Researchers will sort through the wood chunks and cut out pieces that have damage, whether that’s a beetle exit hole or egg niche.

The damaged parts will be run through a drying oven to kill all of the beetles and then taken to Clemson. Once the wood chunks are at the university, researchers will saw through the beetles’ exit holes to count the tree rings and figure out what year the infestation actually happened.

Ronan said Charleston County Parks expects the park to to be closed for at least a week while the work takes place. Temporary closures of the paths and boardwalk are also expected after the tree removals this week, but the public will be able to access the park at that point, he said.

Updates will be available on the agency's social media channels and at charlestoncountyparks.com.

More than 4,000 infested trees have been identified in areas including Adams Run, Charleston, Hollywood, Johns Island and Ravenel.