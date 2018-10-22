COLUMBIA — For more than a decade, Jim Harrison was secretly paid around $900,000 from one of South Carolina's most influential consulting firms and controlled one the most powerful committees in the South Carolina Statehouse.
But on Nov. 6, 2012 — the exact same day he left office and his committee chairmanship — those payments ended.
That evidence was presented by prosecutors Monday afternoon, during the opening day of a hearing that will determine whether Harrison is convicted on charges of misconduct in office, criminal conspiracy and lying to a state grand jury.
The hearing marked the first jury trial to emerge out of a five-year investigation into corruption in the South Carolina Statehouse. Five previous cases ended with guilty pleas, but none of them were actually taken to trial.
The prosecutors tried to paint Harrison as a longtime lawmaker who profited from his work as an elected official and never reported his connections to companies with lobbyists in the Statehouse, which is required under the state's ethics laws.
Harrison's defense team portrayed him as a respected public servant and honest family man.
David Pascoe, the special prosecutor in the case, tried to convince the jury it was no coincidence that Harrison's payments from Richard Quinn & Associates were cut off only after he gave up his seat in the Legislature.
That influential firm was effectively put out of business as part of the ongoing corruption probe. But for years, it maintained a stable of lawmakers as employees and a long list of corporate clients — among them AT&T, SCANA Corp., Palmetto Health, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina.
Harrison maintains he was paid to help out on several statewide election campaigns that Richard Quinn, the firm's patriarch, ran. Reggie Lloyd, Harrison's attorney, opened the hearing by suggesting the prosecutors were bending the evidence in the case to fit the charges against him.
"He never set out to create any scheme to get around the ethics law," Lloyd said.
The prosecutors, however, are attempting to prove the former lawmaker was actually paid for his influence in the Statehouse and his control over critical pieces of legislation. Pascoe showed the jurors documents that were seized from Richard Quinn & Associates and other documents that listed Harrison as an officer with the firm.
"Let him know that the laws he passed in the legislature apply to him too," Pascoe told the jury.
The prosecutors provided evidence that showed Harrison knew the type of corporate clients Quinn did business with. Pascoe told the jurors he would prove that Harrison's salary from Richard Quinn & Associates and his later income as a contractor were tied directly to the firm's public relations work for some of the state's largest corporations.
There was no evidence proving those financial ties on Monday, but the trial is expected to last for nearly a week.