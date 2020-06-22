State standards on police tactics among list of proposals from SC GOP senators

COLUMBIA — Fully funding police body cameras, ending the practice of putting untrained officers on patrol, and setting statewide standards for police tactics are among law enforcement proposals announced Monday by South Carolina's Republican senators.

The list of reforms follows weeks of protests across the nation after the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died as a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Video of his death sparked outrage nationwide and, in South Carolina, protests for racial justice and inclusiveness have been peaceful since the first weekend, when rioters caused mayhem in Columbia and Charleston.

Last week, House Speaker Jay Lucas created an 18-member study committee to make recommendations for law enforcement reforms.

The GOP senators say their six proposals address known gaps in policing in South Carolina that legislators can fix without weeks or months of study.

That includes funding a law that lawmakers boasted five years ago would bring transparency to violent encounters between officers and suspects, then did little to fulfill that pledge.

In 2015, two months after a bystander's video showed a white North Charleston police officer fatally shooting a fleeing, unarmed black man, legislators passed a law encouraging officers to wear body cameras. While the law required state and local law enforcement agencies to adopt policies on body cameras, it specified they don't have to follow those rules until the agencies receive "full funding," meaning enough money to equip every uniformed officer.

It's led to random use of body cameras statewide, much like a 1998 law that required the videotaping of drunken driving arrests. The law made the Department of Public Safety responsible for equipping vehicles through collected fees, but there's never been enough. Some patrol cars still have no video capabilities 22 years later.

Senators recognize the state needs to outfit every law enforcement agency with both body cameras and dash-cam video equipment.

They also want a clear set of standards statewide on officer tactics, including when police can use deadly force and protocols for pursuing a suspect in a vehicle. Under the GOP proposal, the Law Enforcement Training Council would set the minimum standards that each agency must adopt or face loss of money and potential disbandment.

Other parts of the plan involve no longer letting officers patrol by themselves for up to a year without training, making officers responsible for intervening when they see a colleague doing something wrong, and putting the State Law Enforcement Division in charge of investigating officers who kill or seriously injure someone.

The announcement comes a day before legislators return to Columbia to allocate the first chunk of $1.9 billion sent to South Carolina through the federal CARES Act to reimburse state and local governments for COVID-19-related expenses.

It marks their first time back in session in six weeks. They're not expected to debate anything else.

The proposals won't be taken up until after the regular session starts in January.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.