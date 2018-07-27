COLUMBIA — South Carolina state Sen. Greg Hembree is in the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm Thursday, according to media reports and confirmation from his law office.
Hembree, a Republican who represents parts of Horry and Dillon counties, suffered the aneurysm at his home, and was conscious, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun News, which first reported the incident Thursday evening.
The 57-year-old lawmaker and former solicitor is an attorney with Monckton Hembree and Humphries, a law firm in Myrtle Beach.
"There is no update," an official from the law office told The Post and Courier on Friday. "He is holding his own. He is conscious."