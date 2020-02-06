4 state representatives walk out of judicial election assembly, calling it a "sham"

Four state representatives walked out of a judicial election assembly Wednesday, protesting a decision to not use recorded roll call votes to elect judges.

State Reps. Jonathon Hill, R-Anderson, Josiah Magnuson, R-Spartanburg, Stewart Jones, R-Laurens and Adam Morgan, R-Greenville, denounced the assembly. They said that while the state's constitution required elections of judges be on the record, the assembly was using a voice vote that would not be recorded.

In a Facebook live video, those four legislators called the election a "farce" and a "sham," saying they would not participate unless judicial reform was made.

18 judicial seats were open, but there were no contested races due to several candidates dropping out. Lawmakers, who select judges, often secure commitments for preferred candidates — and candidates who don't have that support are typically expected to drop their bid. Wednesday's votes were expected to be perfunctory.

Several lawmakers have accused this system of a lack of transparency. South Carolina and Virginia are the only states with legislative election of judges.

In a joint investigation with ProPublica last year, The Post and Courier showed that this insular selection of judges has minimized public accountability.

The state’s circuit judges, who preside over all felony and major civil cases, have faced more than 1,000 ethics complaints through this system. Yet not a single one has been publicly disciplined, suspended or removed in almost 30 years, the news organizations found.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.