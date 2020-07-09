State police take over investigation into threats by North Charleston councilman

The State Law Enforcement Division has taken over an investigation into threats made by a North Charleston councilman against The Post and Courier over a column, authorities said on Thursday.

City Council member Jerome Heyward, 57, said on Facebook Live Sunday night that he might use an "AR" and go "hunting" after a July 4 column criticized his role in Lowcountry governments.

"SLED is reviewing the information at this time," said Tommy Crosby, an agency spokesman. "No additional details are available while SLED is conducting this review."

Heyward represents District 5, which straddles much of the north bank of the Ashley River through the city. Heyward also sits on the Charleston County Aviation Authority.

“We just serving notice right now, you ain’t the only ones got an AR. I’m going to sit that right there,” he tells supporters in the video. “You ain’t the only ones got an AR, and if we have to go to that level we gonna go there.

“So don’t sit there thinking you the only ones got an AR and you ain’t the only ones got hunting buddies. The only thing y’all hunting are rabbits and deer and I won’t say what we gonna be hunting. And you can put that in your pipe and smoke it.”

AR is likely a reference to the AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

The Charleston Police Department said Tuesday it had started an investigation into the comments as possible intimidation, according to an incident report.

Heyward criticized a July 4 column in the newspaper regarding his role as one of the members of the Charleston County Aviation Authority Board, which voted last year to hire Elliott Summey, Charleston County Council's chairman and son of North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, as its executive.

During that hiring, Heyward was also working as a consultant for Charleston County, according to freelance columnist Steve Bailey's reporting. As of May, his contract with the county was not renewed, a spokesman said.

Heyward told The Post and Courier on Monday he feels the column targeted him as a Black elected official although he was just one of the six votes to hire Summey. He believes the column tried to destroy his credibility, calling it unfair and inaccurate.

Regarding his comments on Facebook Live, "I was not referring to a threat to anyone's life," Heyward said. "I was talking about the guns I have."

Heyward said he has a right to freedom of speech. But hurting someone "isn't in my DNA," he said.