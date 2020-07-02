State police investigate Elijah Weatherspoon's death amid community's call for answers

After mounting public concern that foul play led to Elijah "Nicky" Weatherspoon's disappearance from a boat in the Charleston Harbor, the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the teenager's death.

Weatherspoon, 18, had been boating with seven friends Thursday night when he jumped from the boat and went under, according to the state Department of Natural Resources, which is leading the initial investigation. His body was found on Sunday near Sullivan's Island.

SLED agents have begun gathering information and are still investigating, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said Thursday morning.

Over 150,000 people have signed two petitions demanding a more thorough investigation, pointing to conflicting accounts of how Weatherspoon, who was Black, ended up in the water and went under.

Friends and family shared suspicions of foul play on social media, and attorneys for Weatherspoon's family called for an exhaustive and thorough investigation.

A protest calling for justice is scheduled for July 12.

"If that were a white guy, this would have been handled already," protest organizer Brandon Trollinger told The Post and Courier.

SLED agreed to conduct its investigation on Wednesday, after the Charleston County Legislative Delegation asked the agency to review the facts, State Rep. Marvin Pendaris said.

"It's important that the family and community get assurance nothing gets overlooked," Pendarvis said in a Facebook post.