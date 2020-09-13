State law enforcement investigating after suspect shot by Aiken County deputies

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a suspect was shot late Saturday by Aiken County law enforcement.

According to SLED, shots were exchanged Saturday between a man and deputies from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The gunfire started after deputies began a traffic stop in order to take the man, a possible suspect for homicide, into custody. SLED did not identify the suspect or the homicide to which he was allegedly connected.

No one else reported injuries, SLED said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information will be released at this time, officials said.

According to SLED, the incident was the 33rd officer-involved shooting in the state this year. It was the second in 2020 to involve the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, and the first for the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina, none involving either of those two law enforcement agencies.