top story

State law enforcement investigating after man shot in confrontation with Clemson police

CLEMSON — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed during an altercation with Clemson police officers on Feb. 11.

Officers had confronted the man about a stolen moped, according to the State Law Enforcement Division. An altercation ended in gunfire, and the man died of a gunshot wound.

SLED noted that the suspect was armed, but haven't said whether he opened fire. No other injuries were reported.

The man has not been publicly identified.

SLED, which investigates all police shootings in South Carolina, will send their findings to prosecutors. In the meantime, they've declined to share any more information about the case.

The investigation marks the sixth officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021, SLED reported. In 2020, 49 such shootings occurred across the state, none of which involved the Clemson Police Department.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

