top story

State law enforcement investigates after Hanahan officer shoots suspect in confrontation

  • Updated
SLED, State Law Enforcement Division for web recurring, webref, web ref (copy)

State Law Enforcement Division agents are investigating after a Hanahan police officer shot and wounded a man after a vehicle pursuit.

The shooting occurred in Berkeley County, SLED said. The suspect is in serious condition at an area hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

SLED did not release any further information about the shooting or the pursuit. The investigation is ongoing.

The incident was the 47th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year, according to SLED, and the first involving the Hanahan Police Department.

In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings, none of which involved Hanahan officers.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

