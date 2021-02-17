You are the owner of this article.
State investigating after North Charleston auto worker suffers fatal injury

  • Updated
State workplace safety regulators are investigating after a worker at a North Charleston auto parts manufacturer suffered fatal injuries while on the job. 

Nelson Middleton Jr. 56, of North Charleston, died at 11:42 p.m. Feb. 15 at Medical University Hospital after he was injured earlier that night at MAHLE Behr, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

According to the coroner's office, the incident happened around 10:45 p.m.

The S.C. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating. 

MAHLE Behr is a German auto parts manufacturer.

Further information was not available. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-323-9175. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

