South Carolina officials are passing out water filters at a trailer park near Shaw Air Force Base after industrial chemicals were confirmed in the the community's water system this week.

More than 100 carbon filtration systems will be distributed to households at Crescent Mobile Home Park, a community of roughly 259 people next to the sprawling air base in Sumter County.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed this week the three water wells at Crescent are contaminated with compounds known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known as PFAS.

The state's test results confirmed earlier water sampling paid for by The Post and Courier, which showed concentrations of the chemicals above a federally advised health limit.

The same man-made chemicals were found last year in the groundwater under Shaw, where the military used the compounds in a firefighting foam for decades.

The chemicals are still being studied for potential links to high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, development issues, immunological problems, pregnancy-induced hypertension and kidney and testicular cancers.

Jennifer Read, DHEC's chief of staff, said the filters cost the state roughly $1,500.

The carbon filters, however, should pull the chemicals out of people's tap water for roughly three months, while state officials decide how to replace the trailer park's water source.

The long-term plan, health officials said, is potentially to install water lines to Crescent and hook the trailer park up to the nearby High Hill Rural Water Co.