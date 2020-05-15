State, county leaders to tour Floyd Manor after Post and Courier report on conditions

A state lawmaker and a Charleston County councilman plan to tour a public housing high rise in downtown Charleston a week after The Post and Courier broke news about poor conditions in the building.

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, and Councilman Henry Darby are scheduled for the 1:15 p.m. walk-through of Joseph Floyd Manor on Mount Pleasant Street.

A statement by Gilliard's office said the two hope to speak with residents and hear their concerns about conditions inside the building.

"Our seniors are everyone's responsibility and we should never draw borders when it comes to public service," Gilliard said in a statement.

Last week, The Post and Courier spoke with residents who reported infestations of bedbugs, cockroaches, rats and mice.

The building, which is owned and operated by the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, has been poorly maintained over the years, both the authority and the agency's head said in the article.

James Williams, the authority’s CEO, acknowledged the issues in the building and said problems had been festering for years before he came on board to lead the organization in October 2018.

The Housing Authority operates independently from the county as a business enterprise, but receives most of its funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and must be at least loosely attached to a local government entity to receive such funds.

A Post and Courier reporter and photographer will accompany the leaders on Monday's tour to get a more thorough look at conditions inside the building as well as a sense of improvements Williams said are underway.