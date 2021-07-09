State agency clears former Charleston police lieutenant in 2019 misconduct case

COLUMBIA — A state agency has determined a former Charleston police lieutenant did not engage in misconduct in a 2019 case in which another officer was accused of striking a handcuffed man.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Training Council ruled the Charleston Police Department failed to establish that Arthur Myers, a 23-year law enforcement veteran, had made a "willfully false, misleading, incomplete or deceitful" statement in the arrest of Rashad Robinson.

Myers was represented in the case by attorney Jack Frost.

"With this finding of ‘no misconduct’ by the council, Mr. Myers looks forward to continuing to serve the citizens of South Carolina with the same integrity, honor and compassion he has repeatedly demonstrated over the course of that distinguished career,” Frost said July 9.

Frost said Myers has been hired by Summerville Police Department and will start there later this month.

Myers and another officer, Kevin Schlieben, stopped Robinson on July 1, 2019, after receiving reports a man was walking around homes on the peninsula and checking vehicles to see if they were unlocked.

After a scuffle that injured the officers, Robinson fled and officers chased him, eventually arresting him on charges of trespassing, jaywalking and evading arrest. Once Robinson was in handcuffs, Schlieben was allegedly recorded on body camera footage striking the man.

The footage was reviewed the next morning and the officers were interviewed, per department protocol.

Myers was fired as a result of the incident, but contested the department's claim he engaged in misconduct. After a contested case hearing in November, the council ruled in the officer's favor.

Myers said in a statement he has maintained his innocence since initially confronted with the "false and malicious" allegations.

"I owe everything to my family for their support during the last two years of fighting to prove my innocence," he said.

Frost said additional legal proceedings will be held to determine whether Myers deserves compensation as a result of the council's decision.

Schlieben was originally charged with third-degree assault and battery in the case, but he was found not guilty in March 2020. He worked for a time in a civilian role for the police department but now serves as a Charleston firefighter.

In May, Robinson filed a lawsuit against the Charleston Police Department alleging negligence, false arrest and assault and battery, among other grievances, in connection to his arrest.

The lawsuit remains pending.