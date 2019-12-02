The Star Gospel Mission gave away $56,000 in gift cards Monday to help Charleston area residents purchase groceries over the holidays.

The mission handed out 800 $70 Bi-Lo gift cards at the nonprofit on Meeting Street. The line was long for the annual giveaway, and the demand exceeded supply.

There are other ways to help the less fortunate this Christmas season.

Star Gospel Mission is one of seven charitable organizations that participate in The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund.

The nonprofits sharing donations are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. All of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.

Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.