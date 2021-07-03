Stall High School program helps students navigate college application process

NORTH CHARLESTON — In October 2018, Stall High School teacher John Huber-MacNealy had an eye-opening conversation with a graduating senior.

The student was one of the teacher’s best. He had a strong GPA, better than average ACT scores and was actively engaged in class. Huber-MacNealy asked him what he thought was a simple question: “Where are you thinking about applying to college?”

The teacher received a blank stare.

“He looked at me like a deer in headlights as if I’d asked the craziest question in the world,” Huber-MacNealy said. “Not because college had never dawned on him, but because he had literally no awareness that it was time to apply for college.”

Huber-MacNealy went on to find out that the student hadn’t given college much of a thought at all. He didn’t have an idea of where he might want to go or what he would want to study.

The history teacher quickly realized that many seniors at the school were in the same situation. Although they were high-performing students who were told they could go to college, they didn't have a clue about how to actually get there.

The realization gave Huber-MacNealy the idea to start a college access program for the school’s top-performing juniors and seniors.

“There was a lack of awareness about not only when to start the process but how to actually engage with it in a way that was going to make it more likely to actually get accepted into a college that would be a great fit for them,” he said.

Navigating the system

The college access program is now in its third year and just graduated its second class of students.

Each year, Huber-MacNealy works with the school’s director of school counseling to identify the 50 to 60 highest-performing students in the junior class to invite into the program. Students who don’t necessarily fit into that qualification but show promise for college acceptance are also admitted, he said.

From that invited group, around 30 to 35 tend to follow through. However, the teacher hopes to expand in coming years as the program starts to show more success.

Starting in the spring semester of their junior year, the group of students meet with Huber-MacNealy weekly after school to discuss researching colleges, creating a list of schools, completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, writing a personal statement and more.

The beginning sessions work to give the students the basics while they’re in the beginning of their college admissions process.

As they move into their senior year, the students start having one-on-one sessions with Huber-MacNealy at which point they evaluate college acceptances, troubleshoot any issues with financial aid or FAFSA, and create a plan for the student to be able to attend their school of choice.

The ultimate goal is to have every student be able to attend their college of choice for free.

Access leads to opportunity

So far, the program has been a huge benefit to the students enrolled.

In the fall, Yahira Gonzalez, who graduated from the school on June 18, will be attending the University of South Carolina in Columbia. Her four-year business degree will be paid for in full thanks to financial aid and the Meeting Street Scholarship, a program for Charleston students created and funded by philanthropists Ben and Kelly Navarro.

Without the college access program, Gonzalez doesn’t think she would have gone to college right after graduation, if at all.

Huber-MacNealy was sure to stay on the students about meeting deadlines and working with him regularly. Gonzalez remembers sitting on a Zoom call with the teacher and other students who qualified for the Meeting Street Scholarship. Huber-MacNealy wouldn't let them leave the Zoom until their applications were submitted.

“(Huber-MacNealy) was constantly emailing us, texting us, asking us ‘Well have you done this? Do this.’ It really helped a lot,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez isn’t the only student who has benefited from the program. Of the 27 students in the Class of 2021 group, 21 will be attending a four-year college with the remaining six set to attend two years at Trident Technical College with the intent of transferring after their freshman or sophomore year.

As a group, the seniors applied to 150 colleges and received 110 acceptances. On average the seniors earned nearly $25,000 in scholarships with seven preparing to attend school on a full ride.

Hunter Kirby, the school’s 2021 valedictorian, said the program helped him get into the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. The school allows students to attend for free and pays them monthly stipends for their service to Air Force.

Once he graduates, Kirby will have to serve at least five years in the Air Force. Without Huber-MacNealy and the program, Kirby said he and his parents would have been lost in the process.

“For a lot of us, our parents didn’t go to college or no one in our family went to college,” he said. “It really helped having someone to talk to and having that program.”

Room to expand

As the program continues to grow, the teacher hopes to include more freshmen and sophomores in the process so students can start creating their college goals from their first day in school.

The teacher hopes that freshman and sophomore students can use the program to identify what classes they need to take to achieve their goals. That way they won't have to play catch-up later on.

While every high school has a set of counselors dedicated to helping students prepare for college, not every one has a program like the one at Stall.

Principal Jeremy Carrick said the effort can help schools meet college and career readiness goals.

“We continuously are confronted with that struggle and the numerous invisible barriers that prohibit students from going to college,” Carrick said. “You kind of scratch your head after some years and are like, ‘This student was a top 25 student. Why didn’t they matriculate to college?’”

Carrick said he often hears from top-performing students that finances and the wearisome process of applying to college keeps them from getting there. The new program has been able to help some of those students navigate the hurdles and come out the other side with acceptance letters and scholarships in hand.