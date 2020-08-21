Staley, USC athletes renew push to remove Strom Thurmond's name from fitness center

COLUMBIA — Dawn Staley, the popular University of South Carolina women's basketball coach, joined current and former Gamecock athletes on Friday in calling for renaming the school's Strom Thurmond fitness center as a special commission looking to remove racially insensitive names from campus buildings works on recommendations to trustees.

"In this day and age, if you don't say something, you're a part of creating what we’re all standing here for," Staley said during a news conference in front of the fitness center.

The push comes at a time when South Carolina collegiate athletes are flexing their activist muscle, with much of the USC football team joining Black Lives Matter protests held earlier this summer and others opting out of playing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thurmond was a segregationist who ran for president in 1948 on a platform opposed to civil rights for African Americans and continuously held up related legislation in Congress. There are also allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment that make him a problematic idol of many in the Palmetto State, the athletes said.

USC's board, while receptive to asking lawmakers to rename a dorm whose namesake, J. Marion Sims, performed medical experiments on slaves, has been hesitant when it comes to Thurmond.

But Staley said she thinks the young people leading this most recent movement will continue to seek change, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police officers.

"I think this is the time to have an incredible amount of stamina to continue these uncomfortable conversations, because they're uncomfortable to some but they’re conversations that need to be had," she said.

Staley said she decided to step out in support of players she coaches who have been active in the movement. Staley has become more vocal since Floyd's death, even sparring with critics on social media over her endorsement of Kamala Harris as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate.

"I'm standing here with them for change, supporting what they believe in, because changes needs to happen," Staley said.

The athletes argue that campus and state leaders cannot look at the good done by Thurmond without properly weighing the bad.

Cheslie Kryst, reigning Miss USA and a former USC track star, said if he was serving today, the former senator would likely have been outed by the sexual assault victims of the Me Too movement.

"There is no reason to allow his name to remain when it wouldn't have been a contender today," she said.

The group, which includes Krsyt and is headed by congressional candidate and former Gamecock football player Moe Brown, said Thurmond never publicly renounced the segregationist views he was well known for, which goes against USC values.

"We must meet this moment and exemplify the commitment to inclusion and diversity," Brown said. "The Strom Thurmond name must be removed."

Gamecocks track and field senior Sam Silber said "the Strom," as students call it, is a big part of campus life.

"Just imagine walking into a building where you know that the guy whose name is on it did not want to see you or people who look like you in that place," Brown said. "That weighs on you."

Kaden Briggs, another track and field senior, said the changing of the name is high on the list of changes he would like to see to make USC more inclusive.

"It's the start of something," he said.

The group also highlighted the fact the the $38 million center is largely student-funded through an activities fee. The building bore Thurmond's name after he gave $10,000 to build it and it had been expected that he would reach out to his donor network to help raise more.

Others may not be immediately ready to take down the former senator's name.

"There's going to be different opinions," said I.S. Leevy Johnson, one of the first Black lawmakers elected to the S.C. General Assembly since Reconstruction and a member of the school's special history commission. "I don't want them to interpret the difference of opinions as a group that is insensitive to what they're advocating."

Johnson declined to comment further when reached after the commission meeting but in the past he's remarked positively on Thurmond's political skills, despite his segregationist past.

The Presidential Commission on University History was formed "to study and better understand the histories of the people whose names adorn our buildings, and – more broadly — to capture the voices and contributions of forgotten, excluded, or marginalized groups and individuals who positively contributed to the establishment, maintenance, and growth of our university.”

Other buildings under consideration include the admissions office, library and student apartments named after slave owners — Francis Lieber, Thomas Cooper and James Henley Thornwell — as well a dorm named for Confederate general and KKK sympathizer Wade Hampton.

"I recognized the divisive nature of some campus building names. My goal has been to encourage and foster open, candid dialogue so that all views are expressed and considered," USC President Bob Caslen said in a statement. "I am excited this process has begun."

But the commission faces the hurdle of legislative approval, as well as Board of Trustees approval, due South Carolina's Heritage Act, which requires a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate to rename historical monuments, streets and buildings.

Lawmakers last had to overcome the requirements of the legislation to remove the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds after the racially motivated 2015 Emanuel AME Church massacre in Charleston.