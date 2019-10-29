A St. George town councilman was arrested and charged with misconduct in office on Tuesday in connection with a traffic stop.
The charge against Ralph A. Martino, 66, comes after he allegedly harassed and intimidated a St. George police officer during a June 1 traffic stop, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.
The police officer was helping a colleague with an investigation and stopped a vehicle operated by Martino's wife Faye, according to a SLED arrest affidavit and other documents.
Faye Martino had gone to a McDonald's that day and placed an order but became angry after someone behind her in line got their food before she did, said St. George Police Chief Brett Camp. She got in an argument with an employee and ended up pushing the employee's nose, he said.
Eventually, she got her food and left the restaurant, Camp said. Police got a 911 call about the altercation, including a description of the vehicle and the license plate number.
An officer responding to the call saw the vehicle and pulled it over, the chief said.
While the officer was speaking with Faye Martino, the councilman arrived and asked what was taking so long.
In addition to her alleged involvement in the McDonald's altercation, the registration on Faye Martino's car had expired, the chief said.
At that point, the councilman, who was standing next to the officer's patrol vehicle door, told the officer his position as an elected official, Camp said. The officer asked him to step back and got out of the vehicle.
The councilman said, "are you going to shoot me, (expletive)," according to the chief. "He was right up in that officer's face."
Ralph Martino pushed the officer in the chest, causing him to lose his balance, Camp said. When the officer regained his footing, he placed the councilman under arrest.
The councilman allegedly told the officer that the officer had lost his mind and threatened to have him fired, according to SLED's affidavit.
He also told the officer that after he was released from jail, he would "ensure he was placed on a police oversight committee to investigate (the officer) and other officers with the police department," the affidavit said.
Martino told the officer he would "be on your ass," the affidavit said.
Court records show St. George police charged the councilman and his wife with third-degree assault and battery. The misdemeanor is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Following the incident, Camp said he asked SLED to investigate the councilman for possible misconduct in office.
Martino is running unopposed for reelection to St. George Town Council.
Brian Symmes, a spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster, said the governor can suspend an elected official if that official is indicted for a "crime of moral turpitude," but as of Tuesday night, the governor's office had not received any notification of an indictment.