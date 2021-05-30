Spoleto Review: Two Cistern Yard concerts are jazz balm for the soul

The Cistern Yard was awash in pulsating rhythms and wails of jubilation to announce the opening of the 45th annual Spoleto Festival USA. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band kicked off the Wells Fargo Jazz series May 28, followed by "A New Orleans Jazz Celebration" tribute to the life and music of Danny Barker on May 29.

Though the festival is truncated and limited in capacity, the musicians were limitless in energy as they performed to sold-out audiences. For the members of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Friday’s show marked the first public performance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic 14 months ago.

While the musicians are rooted in the tradition of honoring their teachers and masters of the New Orleans jazz tradition, audiences were honored to receive the lesson of resilience delivered out on the yard. Witnesses to the devastation of Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago, and halted by the pandemic, both bands gave a masterclass on how to acknowledge trauma and tragedy to march towards triumph.

The series' opening show began with a procession of the seven-piece Preservation Hall Jazz Band. One-by-one, each member joined drummers Shannon Powell and Walter Harris, who served as bookends on the stage, inviting the crowd to “Come with Me” to the Crescent City. The original tune, from the 2013 album "That’s It," set the tone for the evening. Trumpeter Branden Lewis took the lead on vocals and immediately engaged the audience, lining out the lyrics as an invitation to the celebration developing on stage.

The swift transition into a dirge was marked by pianist Kyle Roussel turning to his organ summoning grief for a brief moment before launching into the groove based “One Hundred Fires.” Clint Maedgen’s solo was the standout here, as he used a delay pedal to fill in every inch of the carefully spaced yard at the College of Charleston. His effortless runs and wails tipped the scale from tradition to innovation.

Leader Ben Jaffe has consistently steered the group’s evolution, expanding our sense of preservation. For Jaffe, preservation does not consist of sorting what is and isn’t jazz to create a dusty museum piece. Just as preserving and fermenting can initiate changed states, honoring the past continues to lead Preservation Hall to explore the connective tissues of music throughout the African diaspora and beyond jazz’s borders.

By connecting jazz to the danzón and Tumba Francesa traditions of Cuba in their most recent album, Jaffe and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band have revealed a more complex and richer version of New Orleans’ story. As we have all gone through our own self-preservation during the pandemic, we can relate to the twists and turns that have made us all forever changed.

The constant for this New Orleans institution, is family and fellowship. After a rousing performance of “Tootie Ma,” which featured trombonist Ronnell Johnson energetically weaving a complex web, quoting War’s “Low Rider,” Jaffe took a moment to acknowledge his family, including his daughter Emma.

With Roussel’s organ in the background, he sermonized on the tradition his father Allen started in founding the group in 1961. This family affair extends to all members of the band who are connected to foundational jazz families of New Orleans.

Each musician embraced one another as Jaffe described their COVID-19 experience, and expressing his gratitude for music, which gave him “something worth living for” in uncertain times. Powell’s performance of “When We All Get to Heaven” honored those lost in the pandemic, and was a needed balm for the soul.

The band’s encore, “Keep Your head Up,” was a fitting finale, since the band members streamed this song virtually many evenings in the beginning of the pandemic. No longer needing to join in from a distance, audience members danced and shouted along, embracing joy once again.

Powell’s mastery was on display for a second evening as he joined Michael White, Catherine Russell, David Torkanowsky, Don Vappie, Gregory Stafford, Jeffery Miller and Kerry Lewis in "A New Orleans Jazz Celebration."

White, a clarinetist and professor at Xavier University, served as the musical director for this tribute to banjoist and guitarist Danny Barker. This group of masterful musicians led the audience on a fascinating and entertaining journey through Barker’s legacy.

White detailed Barker’s contributions as a performer, composer, lyricist and educator between each tune. His delivery was more conversational than professorial, as many of the members had connections to Barker, and the audience came away with an intimate look at his impact on jazz and everything in between.

The centerpiece for Barker’s tribute was his humor and craft of storytelling. Catherine Russell’s engaging performance of “Save the Bones for Henry Jones” and “Little Girl from Jacksonville” delivered roars of laughter from the crowd.

Russell’s physical comedy did justice to Barker’s humor and innuendos but did not outweigh her masterful vocality. The band’s effortless delivery of Barker’s “Eh las bas” and “Choko Mo Feendo Hay” did not disappoint, but White’s transcendent performance on “Summertime” was a showstopper—and a beckon that Spoleto, summer and hope is returning.

