Spoleto Review: At the Sarah Jarosz concert, 'an open heart looks a lot like a wilderness'

"I think we remember how to do this."

At the first of her two Spoleto Festival USA 2021 concerts at the College of Charleston's Cistern Yard over Memorial Day weekend, singer and songwriter Sarah Jarosz was regaining her bearings.

She wasn't alone. Like many of us, the worldwide pandemic had interrupted her routines. Unlike most of us, her routine involved winning Grammy Awards and touring.

"This is the first live show we've played in 15 months," she said.

In March of 2020, she was nearing completion of her newest album, "World On The Ground," just as the world ground to a halt. She scrambled to find new ways to express herself and stay connected.

No live performances, though. So many things have to work together to make a concert successful — the band, the instruments, the sound crew, the venue, the weather, the weather! and the audience. How was this evening going to go?

Her music needs ears. It is "sit-down music." She weaves short stories and poetry through the lyrics and paints delicate picking patterns with plenty of space. Like her home state of Texas, the music has wide, lonely spaces. It needs an audience that is willing to just listen.

Could we remember how to do this? Could we gather in a crowd and relax into the silence behind the notes with her, for just a little while?

Her band was excellent, with album producer John Leventhal playing guitar and piano, Jeff Picker on upright and electric bass, and Mike Robinson on guitar and pedal steel guitar. Jarosz herself is more than capable on guitar, banjo and octave mandolin. The drummer, John Fatum, deserves special recognition for playing with restraint and subtlety that this music deserves.

But the voice, Sarah's voice, carries it all. It soars above, swoops below and leaps into a field holler when that is what she needs it to do. Many popular singers these days have voices that don't have that ring of individuality. Too many, and, yes, even in the bluegrass world, have their voices auto-tuned and overprocessed. What a privilege it was to hear someone who can really sing, and who really wanted to sing.

Her short story songs, such as "Maggie," "Orange and Blue," and "House of Mercy," open doors into Jarosz territory. There is sadness there, but it becomes our sadness as we listen. Her art pulls us into her world, rather than pushing her world onto us.

Once inside though, we see those shoes could be our shoes. It is an art of delicate connection, mirrored in the interplay between the musicians, like hummingbirds among the cactus. They dart and retreat, never overwhelming the moment with their need, keeping the soft, cushy open space between, allowing the thorns and and storms to roll on through, gathering nectar, listening to each other.

At times the delight the band felt was palpable. Jarosz confessed that her face hurt from smiling so much. They missed this, too. Occasionally they would ramp up to a real barn burner, like "Annabelle Lee," but stopped short of jamming. I doubt the audience would have minded at all. We were on her side.

As the evening drew to a close, Jarosz shared an excellent solo rendition of U2's "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For." Last summer she had posted a new song each week on her YouTube channel, during those uncertain days. Now it looks like those days are fading into the past.

We can only hope that as we return to our regular routine, we won't forget the lessons the pandemic has taught us. What a precious, fragile life this is and what a precious gift it is to share these moments with each other.

The weather was perfect, the sound crew was great, the music exquisite and the crowd? The crowd was amazing. Not a cellphone in sight. Everyone was experiencing it together, just listening.