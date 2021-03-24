Spellbound! annual spelling bee to give students opportunity to compete in person

As with any event in the past year, the annual Spellbound! regional spelling bee will look a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, organizers scaled down the size of the competition, which will start at 7 p.m. March 25 at the North Charleston Athletic Center. Since 1992, 50 students from surrounding school districts would compete in the bee each year. This year, that number has been cut to just 14.

The bee will have other precautions in place as well. Each student will be allowed just two guests, and masks are required for everyone in attendance.

While it’s disappointing that some students who would have made the cut in years past won’t be on the stage this year, teachers and district coordinators are excited to see the bee happen at all.

“Having those students face to face adds to the feeling of it all and the excitement,” said Lisa Cuthbert, a Dorchester District 2 English language arts intervention teacher. “Some of the kids have been working years to make it to Spellbound!”

Students compete in spelling bees throughout the school year to eventually make it to Spellbound! They start with a schoolwide bee and advance to the district bee.

Then, the top three students from the district bees go on to compete in the Spellbound! competition, which is sponsored by The Post and Courier. Many of those competitions were held virtually, forcing spelling bee coordinators to adapt.

Cuthbert and her colleague Emily Evatt spent this season working around a virtual model established by Scripps National Spelling Bee. The whole thing was a challenge, the two teachers said, as they had to navigate an online portal system while maintaining the integrity of the bee.

To maintain that integrity and ensure competitors weren’t Googling words, students had to participate in the school and district bees under the watchful gaze of a proctor. They also typed the words rather than announcing them like a traditional bee.

“Through all the steps, integrity of the spelling bee was most important,” Evatt said. “We didn’t want this outward appearance of ‘I could have looked it up.’”

With Dorchester District 2 being one of the first local districts to host their bee, Evatt and Cuthbert found themselves scrambling to understand Scripps' online system. To help them get a handle of it all they created a cheatsheet, which they shared out to other district coordinators.

After understanding the system, Evatt and Cuthbert said it actually worked pretty well. They were able to have elementary and middle school students compete in the bee on the same day with few hiccups.

Although the two teachers successfully navigated the online system, they’re excited to see the students compete in person. It will be the first time this year that the students are able to show off their public speaking skills and compete in a traditional spelling bee.

In a year full of academic stress, Cuthbert said it is a welcome opportunity for students to compete in something they’ve worked so hard for.

“If students have learned anything throughout this school year it’s adaptability,” she said. “They are in it to win it.”

The 14 students competing in Spellbound! represent Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester 2, Colleton County and the S.C. Independent School Association. The winner will have the chance compete in the national bee July 8 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.