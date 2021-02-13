We’re raising $100K in 100 days for public service journalism

The Post and Courier has always prided itself on its commitment to public service journalism.

As publicly traded news companies began to gut their newsrooms amid the 2007-2008 recession, our privately held and locally owned newspaper continued to invest in journalism. As Google and Facebook built virtual monopolies and took as much as 8 of every 10 dollars spent in local communities on advertising, we weathered the storm better than most.

In the wake of the significant financial impact of COVID-19, there’s never been a more challenging time to operate a news organization like The Post and Courier. Yet we plan to be here for the long haul, and we plan to continue our commitment to serve the public through watchdog and accountability journalism.

This brand of journalism is the most time-intensive and expensive work we do. Every year it becomes harder to sustain it through advertising and circulation revenue. However, its value to the communities we serve has never been more clear.

As Tony Bartelme, Glenn Smith, Joseph Cranney and Avery Wilks are reporting today, instances of alleged and prosecuted corruption have flourished as South Carolina’s newspapers close and shrink, creating news deserts and ghost papers across the Palmetto State. Our latest yearlong project, “Uncovered,” aims to fill some of that void.

We will partner with small, community newspapers or news organizations to investigate potential abuses of power, misuse of taxpayer dollars and other issues. In some cases, we will work on these stories together. In other cases, The Post and Courier will do most of the reporting. We will always share those stories with our community partners so that information can reach the widest possible audience. All of these stories will be available to our readers and theirs without a subscription.

Here is the reality of work like this: It is incredibly expensive. The first installment of this project alone will cost The Post and Courier a little more than $35,000 through a combination of payroll, Freedom of Information Act fees, mileage and other expenses.

We want to continue to provide this kind of vital reporting to Charleston and all corners of South Carolina.

As our team has demonstrated through their reporting, a free press is necessary to hold government accountable to the people it serves. Your donation helps to ensure this vital work continues.