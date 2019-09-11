Soon after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Charleston-area attorneys spearheaded a controversial lawsuit alleging that Saudi Arabia and some of the world's biggest Muslim charities supported the hijackers. The lawsuit generated new leads but sputtered in the courtroom until Congress passed a law in 2016 that made it easier to sue foreign governments for acts of terrorism on U.S. soil. Now, 18 years after the attacks, the lawsuit has entered a new phase.