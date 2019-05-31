A retired circuit judge and a former prosecutor will decide charges after the deadly 2018 riot at a South Carolina prison.
Knox McMahon, the retired circuit judge, and former Fifth Circuit prosecutor Kathryn Luck Campbell will prosecute any charges stemming from the riot, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Friday.
Seven inmates died at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville in April of 2018. Nearly two dozen others were injured.
The corrections department has forwarded its police department's investigation into what happened to Third Judicial Circuit Solicitor Ernest Finney.
“This case demands a tremendous amount of resources and expertise, and this team has the years of experience to handle this prosecution,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said in a statement.
McMahon began working on the case in May, according to the release. Campbell will start on Monday.