Lee Correctional Institution (copy)
Buy Now

Inmates make their way across the Lee Correctional Institution prison yard, as they head to their building units. (Brad Nettles/Staff) 7/19/16

 Brad Nettles

A retired circuit judge and a former prosecutor will decide charges after the deadly 2018 riot at a South Carolina prison.  

Knox McMahon, the retired circuit judge, and former Fifth Circuit prosecutor Kathryn Luck Campbell will prosecute any charges stemming from the riot, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Friday. 

Seven inmates died at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville in April of 2018. Nearly two dozen others were injured. 

The corrections department has forwarded its police department's investigation into what happened to Third Judicial Circuit Solicitor Ernest Finney.

“This case demands a tremendous amount of resources and expertise, and this team has the years of experience to handle this prosecution,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said in a statement.

McMahon began working on the case in May, according to the release. Campbell will start on Monday. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Stephen Hobbs at 843-937-5428. Follow him on Twitter @bystephenhobbs.

Tags

Stephen Hobbs is a member of the Watchdog and Public Service team. He can be reached at (843) 937-5428.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.