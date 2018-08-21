Dorchester County will hold a Democratic special primary election on Aug. 28 for the County Council District 1 seat that was held by the late Councilman Willie Davis.
Four candidates have filed to fill the seat that Davis, who died July 26, had held since 1991. They are Harriet A. Holman, Joseph Cobin, Margaret Goodwine and Allen J. Stephens.
If necessary, a runoff will be held on Sept. 11.
The winner will face Republican William Gadol in the Nov. 6 general election.
Absentee voting for the special primary is currently underway between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the Voter Registration office, 201 Johnston Street in St. George.
The polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 28. Residents will vote at the same location as the June 12 Primary except for those who voted at Reeves Elementary School. That poll will be at Dubose Middle School.
Residents may locate their polling location via an interactive map on the Dorchester County website.