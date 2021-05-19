Spearman, SC education leaders talk civics education at panel

South Carolina education leaders are encouraging teachers to foster meaningful conversations in the classroom sparked by the fast-moving pace of world events.

In a panel discussion hosted by The Reagan Institute, state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman spoke about the value of civic learning and engagement in schools. While extracurriculars such as Palmetto Girls State and Palmetto Boys State allow students to learn about their government, Spearman said true civics education is about creating a classroom environment that allows for open dialogue about current events.

She pointed to a high school classroom she recently visited before Gov. Henry McMaster signed an order making masks optional in schools. A student shared her opinion that masks should not be required. After a moment of silence, another student raised his hand and shared that he disagreed.

"They held a very civil conversation which was helpful to me, and we need more of that happening," Spearman said.

Although Spearman said fostering an environment that promotes conversations about difficult topics is the key to getting students involved in civics, there are other initiatives educators are working on to improve civic learning.

Albert Robertson, president of the S.C. Council for the Social Studies, pointed to the Center for Law and Global Policy Development at River Bluff High School in Lexington County.

The center draws students from multiple high schools and focuses education on international policy and legal professions. The students are challenged to solve real-world problems using the Constitution.

"They constantly are looking at the world around us and have discussions, Socratic seminars, debates, and really dig into the Constitution and the structure of the government," he said.

Programs such as the center at River Bluff are key to having South Carolina stick out in the world of civic education and engagement, Robertson said.

"This is something that could be replicated throughout our state and throughout our nation," he said.

Although South Carolina has been able to create areas of strong civic education, the onus is on the students to seek out many of those opportunities.

Jeremy Ward, a 2021 graduate of the University of South Carolina, said he wouldn't be as engaged as a citizen without some of the experiences he had in college.

Ward pointed to two organizations that pushed him to be more open-minded and civically engaged: the S.C. Student Legislature, an organization that allows college students across the state participate in a mock legislative session, and the Euphradian Society, a literacy society that allowed students to work on public speaking and debates.

"It's one of those areas that without a student seeking it out personally is lacking in our education system," he said. "We have become increasingly insulated and not willing to learn from or hear from others that don't have the same ideas."