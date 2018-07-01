After claiming the top honor at this year’s Miss South Carolina pageant, a 21-year-old Spartanburg woman will go on to compete for the widely coveted title of Miss America in September.
Davia Bunch, a University of South Carolina student from Spartanburg, was crowned Miss South Carolina on Saturday at the annual pageant in Columbia at Township Auditorium. Prior to claiming the Miss South Carolina crown, Bunch also earned the title of Miss Spartanburg.
At the Miss South Carolina competition, Bunch performed a ballet number on pointe to "Feel it Still" by Portugal. The Man.
Bunch was also the double preliminary winner in the talent and swimsuit categories.
The first runner-up was Miss Greater Greer Sydney Ford; the second runner-up was Miss Clemson Sydney Sill; the third runner-up was Miss River City Morgan Romano; and the fourth runner-up was Miss Columbia Alexandra Badgett, according to official pageant results.
Of all the state competitions in the Miss America system, the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization is the largest scholarship provider for young women, according to the Miss South Carolina web page.
The Miss America Pageant, which will take place in Atlantic City, New Jersey, is slated to air live Sept. 9 on ABC.