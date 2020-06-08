Spartanburg teen wins $40,000 scholarship for completing 6 college-planning steps

COLUMBIA — A week after schools statewide closed amid the growing pandemic, Matthew Jones was hit with another stunner — one that had his dad "jumping up and down."

The Dorman High School senior learned via a Skype video call that he'd won a $40,000 scholarship just for going through the steps of applying to college.

"It was actually fairly easy to do," he recently told The Post and Courier.

The 18-year-old Spartanburg senior is among 25 nationwide to win a Complete Your Journey scholarship awarded by the maker of the SAT college entrance exam. Their names were randomly drawn for the College Board's top prize for completing six steps toward enrolling in college, which include practicing for and taking the SAT and applying to at least one school.

Jones applied to 20. The coronavirus pandemic prevented him from actually visiting all of his top picks. He was supposed to tour Winthrop University — his sister's alma mater — the week campuses were forced to shut down in mid-March.

He chose East Tennessee State in Johnson City, 130 miles north, which offered him two scholarships, one that allows him to pay in-state tuition instead of the higher out-of-state rate, and the other for playing in the marching band. That scholarship starts at $1,000 and grows yearly by $250.

Fortunately, that visit was in February.

"I just really liked the campus and made a connection with the band director," the French horn and mellophone player said.

The College Board scholarship means he'll have no tuition expenses. According to the nonprofit, it will pay the school directly, potentially also covering fees and books.

"It means I’ll graduate college with a lot less debt," he said. "It will definitely aid me in my career path."

Jones plans to be a forensic accountant, helping investigators solve financial crimes. His goal is to work for the FBI or IRS.

Over a half-million juniors and seniors nationwide signed up to participate in the college-planning program, which was designed to reward effort and initiative. About 70 percent completed at least one of the steps, qualifying for a prize, College Board spokeswoman Amanda Ingersoll said.

Completing each of the program’s six steps makes students eligible for a separate scholarship, ranging from $500 to $2,000. Being eligible for the big prize requires completing all of them. All recipients are randomly drawn.

Jones is in the first class of winners. The College Board has pledged to provide $25 million in scholarships over five years, or $5 million per class, starting with 2020 graduates.

So far, the nonprofit has awarded nearly 4,000 opportunity scholarships. The 49 South Carolina students, other than Jones, have won a combined total of $40,000, Ingersoll said.

Jones said the whole process took several months. Other steps include making a list of colleges you're interested in and applying for federal aid. It was practicing for the test that took the longest, Jones said, but it did boost his SAT score by 150 points.

He last took the college entrance exam, one of two that colleges accept, last August.

It will be at least August before students can take the SAT again due to the coronavirus.

Those planned for March, May and June were canceled. The College Board plans to offer weekend SAT administrations every month through the end of the calendar year, beginning Aug. 29.

But it has a back-up plan, too.

"In the unlikely event that schools do not reopen this fall, the College Board will provide a digital SAT for home use," Ingersoll said.

Jones certainly hopes he'll be on campus this fall.

"I have mixed feelings. I’m excited that I’m going to be starting college but also a little worried about how it will be, given this coronavirus," he said. "All I can do is hope for the best and pray I don’t have to do online courses again."