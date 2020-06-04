Sparked by protests, campaigns renew to remove Calhoun Monument from Marion Square

As protests continue in Charleston and across the nation over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and larger issues of police brutality and systemic racism, a movement to remove the Calhoun Monument from Marion Square is gaining steam.

Several protesters have cited Charleston's role in slavery, and the prominent display of many Confederate-related monuments, as an obstacle to the city moving toward racial justice. Over the past few days of turmoil, some states have pledged to take down monuments, such as the Virginia governor's decision to remove the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond.

Many Confederate monuments have been vandalized across the country during the protests, including in Charleston, though such vandalism is not new.

An online petition against the Calhoun Monument in Marion Square was started over the weekend and had accumulated more than 6,400 signatures by 2 p.m. Thursday. The petition, addressed to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and City Council, asks that the monument be removed to a museum and that Calhoun Street be renamed to Freedom Street.

This week, Tecklenburg tasked two city councilmen with forming a Diversity and Reconciliation Commission that will analyze the city's efforts to combat racial disparities in the past two years since Charleston formally apologized for the city's role in slavery. That commission will also look at the city's monuments, a spokesman said Thursday.

John C. Calhoun of South Carolina was vice president under presidents John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson. He advocated for slavery as a "positive good" and died in 1850.

"We are not proud of Charleston’s role in slavery. We do not feel that a statue of Calhoun, an adamant pro-slaver, represents the beliefs and ideology of Charleston today," the letter in the petition states. "We have felt this way for some time, and the current national climate has inspired us to take action."

The letter also requests a new monument in its place that could honor the men and women who suffered from slavery.

"The American history of slavery begins in Charleston. Are we ashamed of this history? Deeply," the letter says.

"But are we ashamed to be Charlestonians today? No. We are proud. Because we are confident that we have come a long way since then and will only continue to grow together."

Last year in May, more than 100 people gathered in Marion Square to call for the monument's removal. It was part of a national movement to bring down such monuments.

At a protest on Wednesday, Kassie Campbell, an activist who has lived in Charleston for about five years, carried a cardboard sign saying "Remove racist statues yesterday" on one side.

She wishes the Calhoun Monument had been removed long ago, especially in light of the massacre at Mother Emanuel AME, and hopes city officials will discuss doing so now. As the protesters made their way into Marion Square on Wednesday, several joined her in decrying the statue.

In 2017, the city's Commission on History debated adding a new plaque for the monument. Tecklenburg had called for the city to revise several historical markers to add a more accurate view of Confederate-related history. He also charged the city to add new African American monuments.

The plaque's language underwent several revisions. Initially, the proposed language would have begun, “This statue to John C. Calhoun (1782 - 1850) is a relic of the crime against humanity, the folly of some political leaders and the plague of racism. It remains standing today as a grave reminder that many South Carolinians once viewed Calhoun as worthy of memorialization even though his political career was defined by his support of race-based slavery. Historic preservation, to which Charleston is dedicated, includes this monument as a lesson to future generations.”

After revisions, the finalized language put forward began by describing Calhoun's role in state and federal government, while his commitment to slavery was mentioned in the last three paragraphs.

The plaque was never added to the monument, as City Council voted to defer the issue.

The state’s Heritage Act is an obstacle to efforts by local governments to remove such monuments. A city of Charleston spokesman said the Diversity and Reconciliation Commission will examine whether the act applies to the Calhoun Monument and others in the city.

The law was part of a compromise that removed the Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse dome in 2000, and it forbids any other public removal of other flags or memorials from the Confederacy without a two-thirds vote of the Legislature.

After the Confederate flag was removed from Statehouse grounds in 2015, House Speaker Jay Lucas swore that he wouldn't entertain any more debates regarding Heritage Act issues during his tenure.

Sara Coello contributed to this report.