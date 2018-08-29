A handful of dogs rescued from a "dog meat farm" in South Korea arrived Wednesday in Charleston, where they will be cared for and rehabilitated, advocates said.
Though the exact dates of the rescue operation by Humane Society International were not immediately clear, at least 170 dogs were taken from a meat farm in Namyangju, South Korea, and transported to various shelters in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
Five of them arrived at Pet Helpers on Folly Road after being flown into Washington, D.C., and driven to Charleston, said Carrie Browning-Perez, a spokeswoman for the local shelter.
Browning-Perez also said the dogs appear shaken and timid following their long-haul trek from one side of the world to the other.
The dogs will be available for adoption after medical examinations and a quarantine period.
The dogs rescued from the farm represent a variety of different breeds, including golden retrievers, spaniels, beagles, greyhounds, Korean jindos and mastiffs, the organization said.
The dogs in Charleston — originally named after Korean foods — were renamed upon arrival, Browning-Perez said. They are Blondie, Lily, Tiny Tim, Hawkeye and Radar.
Humane Society International said in a statement it has worked in South Korea for three years to close dog meat farms and help farmers phase out the practice, adding about 1,222 dogs have been saved from the trade.