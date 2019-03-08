That boom you may have heard Friday morning was space history. And if you looked to the sky you might have caught a glimpse.
SpaceX's Crew Dragon pounded through the sound barrier a few minutes after 8:30 a.m. somewhere near the South Carolina-Georgia border on its way to an 8:45 a.m. splashdown in the Atlantic near the Bahamas.
"Residents in eastern Georgia, northeastern Florida and perhaps extreme southern South Carolina might have been able to see Dragon’s reentry and plasma trail," NASA reported on its website.
The splashdown marked the first successful mission to the International Space Station by a commercially built craft and paved the way for the United States to launch human crews again.
But the only crew member aboard was a dummy — literally.
"A lifelike test device named Ripley, which was outfitted with sensors to provide data about the potential effects on humans traveling in the spacecraft," NASA said in a news release. The next flight is planned to carry two human astronauts, scheduled for the summer.
The flight also marked a return of American manned technology into space. Since 2011, supply and re-manning the station has depended on Russian craft. The splashdown in the Atlantic was the first since Apollo 9 in 1969.
The flight marked the first time a remotely operated spacecraft docked with the station. The $846 million project included $396 million by NASA and $450 million from SpaceX, a private company founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk in 2002.
It carried about 400 pounds of supplies and gear to the station crew, according to NASA.
"If you think about the enormity of this flight and all the prep that went into" it, the success was tremendous, said Steve Stich, deputy manager of the commercial crew program.