SpaceX Demo-1 Dry Rehearsal of Static Fire Test

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company’s Crew Dragon attached, rolls out of the company’s hangar at NASA Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A on Jan. 3, 2019. The rocket will undergo checkouts prior to the liftoff of Demo-1, the inaugural flight of one of the spacecraft designed to take NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station. NASA has worked with SpaceX and Boeing in developing Commercial Crew Program spacecraft to facilitate new human spaceflight systems launching from U.S. soil with the goal of safe, reliable and cost-effective access to low-Earth orbit destinations such as the space station. NASA

That boom you may have heard Friday morning was space history. And if you looked to the sky you might have caught a glimpse.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon pounded through the sound barrier a few minutes after 8:30 a.m. somewhere near the South Carolina-Georgia border on its way to an 8:45 a.m. splashdown in the Atlantic near the Bahamas.

"Residents in eastern Georgia, northeastern Florida and perhaps extreme southern South Carolina might have been able to see Dragon’s reentry and plasma trail," NASA reported on its website.

The splashdown marked the first successful mission to the International Space Station by a commercially built craft and paved the way for the United States to launch human crews again.

But the only crew member aboard was a dummy — literally.

"A lifelike test device named Ripley, which was outfitted with sensors to provide data about the potential effects on humans traveling in the spacecraft," NASA said in a news release. The next flight is planned to carry two human astronauts, scheduled for the summer.

SpaceX reentry
Buy Now

The renetry trajectory for the SpaceX Crew Dragon brought it near the South Carolina-Georgia border early Friday. NASA

The flight also marked a return of American manned technology into space. Since 2011, supply and re-manning the station has depended on Russian craft. The splashdown in the Atlantic was the first since Apollo 9 in 1969.

The flight marked the first time a remotely operated spacecraft docked with the station. The $846 million project included $396 million by NASA and $450 million from SpaceX, a private company founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk in 2002.

It carried about 400 pounds of supplies and gear to the station crew, according to NASA.

NASA

Rendering of SpaceX Crew Dragon in orbit. NASA

"If you think about the enormity of this flight and all the prep that went into" it, the success was tremendous, said Steve Stich, deputy manager of the commercial crew program.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Bo Petersen at @bopete on Twitter or 843-937-5744.

Tags

Science and environment reporter. Author of Washing Our Hands in the Clouds.