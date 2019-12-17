Storm (copy) (copy) (copy)
Charleston's National Weather Service office has released a severe weather threat for Tuesday afternoon and evening, warning of severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

All of southeastern South Carolina is included in the marginal risk area.

Officials said damaging wind gusts are the main threat expected. Isolated tornadoes are possible, though the area is not under a tornado watch.

"The greatest threat for severe weather will likely begin around 2 p.m. and continue into the early evening," officials said in a media release.

The bad weather is expected to last through 7 pm. Tuesday.

