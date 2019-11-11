Winter weather will be hitting Charleston a bit early this year. Forecasters are predicting below-freezing temperatures Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for the coast and several inland counties in southeast South Carolina from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures will dip as low as 28 degrees Fahrenheit inland and will hover around freezing along the coast, forecasters said.

Officials advised that tender plants should be protected from the cold. To avoid freezing or bursting of outdoor pipes, they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly, the National Weather Service said.

Anyone with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and above-ground pipes should be covered, officials said.

After the freeze watch ends, warmer temperatures will return for the rest of the week.