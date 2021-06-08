South Carolina's nonpublic schools receive $39M in federal coronavirus relief

COLUMBIA — More than 100 non-public schools in South Carolina received $39 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding this week.

The schools, including 14 in Charleston County, were able to apply to receive the money as part of the federal Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools program.

In total, the program, which was created as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, provided $2.75 billion to non-public schools nationwide.

The S.C. Department of Education split the $39 million between 111 schools. The department gave priority to schools that had seen the most impact from COVID-19 and enroll low-income students, according to a S.C. Department of Education news release.

The money ranges from just over $1,000 for Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic School in Greenville to nearly $1.7 million at Carolina Christian Academy in Lancaster.

In order to qualify, the schools had to be nonprofit, are approved to operate under state law, existed and operated before March 13, 2020, and had not applied to or received a loan under the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.

The money works very similarly to the federal COVID-19 aid directed to public schools throughout the state. The nonpublic schools are able to use the money for operations to help with their safe reopening, as well as addressing learning loss and supporting educational technology brought on by the pandemic.

The schools are also able to use the funds as reimbursement for coronavirus-related costs dating back to March 13, 2020.

“These funds were appropriated by Congress specifically to address the needs of our private and parochial schools who have faced similar challenges to our public education system," state education Superintendent Molly Spearman said in the news release.

At nearly $1 million, the Charleston Catholic School received the most funding out of all schools in Charleston County, followed by Bishop England High School on Daniel Island with $666,456.

Other Charleston-area schools to receive funding include:

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, $603,472

Charleston Day School, $79,778

Harvest Time International Academy, $24,060

Little School at Grace Church, $6,644

Nativity School, $515,123

Porter-Gaud School, $418,922

Saint John Catholic School in North Charleston, $472,630

Christ Our King - Stella Maris School in Mount Pleasant, $583,240

Coastal Christian Preparatory School in Mount Pleasant, $4,846

Crown Leadership Academy in Mount Pleasant, $24,581

Trident Academy in Mount Pleasant, $86,674

University School of the Lowcountry, $72,068

Divine Redeemer School in Hanahan, $335,880

The federal COVID-19 aid was well received by private education leaders, including the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, who have are involved in a lawsuit against the state for not allowing private schools to access public funds.

"Our non-public schools were integral to our continued recovery as a state and worked to meet the needs of their students to the best of their ability," diocese Director Michael Acquilano said. "We hope to continue this working relationship with the Department as we all toil in the service of our beloved students.”

The state is hoping to receive another package of funding for non-public schools that would amount to $41.75 million for South Carolina. The U.S. Department of Education is still finalizing how those funds will be allocated to states.