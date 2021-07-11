South Carolina's low-wealth communities begin disaster relief training

NORTH CHARLESTON — South Carolina's low-wealth communities have begun disaster-relief trainings aimed at helping neighborhoods better prepare for crises.

State agencies and community groups held their first emergency preparation session June 25 at the Perry-Webb Community Center in North Charleston's Accabee neighborhood. There, dozens of attendees from across the state joined in person and virtually for the first of four trainings aimed at strengthening the state's at-risk communities for disaster risk reduction, response and recovery.

The trainings, modeled after mutual-aid sessions done in the Philippines, are the first of their kind in United States, said Omar Muhammad, executive director for the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities. While other cities have mutual-aid networks, none have community-managed emergency response trainings, he said.

"This is designed for the community to design its own plan," Muhammad said.

The effort is fueled by a $200,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency, and also involves LAMC, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the College of Charleston, Clemson University and the University of South Carolina.

The idea is for DHEC to train neighborhood "block captains," who will be sources of information and supplies during crises. These people will also be contacts for health agencies, helping them more easily identify community leaders during emergencies.

In the Lowcountry, the disaster relief trainings focus on the seven North Charleston communities represented by LAMC, as well as the Rosemont neighborhood in Charleston. The June 25 inaugural training session also featured guests from Marlboro and Aiken County counties, and the city of Columbia.

Trainings will highlight four types of disasters in particular: hurricanes, flooding, chemical releases and pandemics.

Participants will learn about the risks of mold and also how to weatherize homes, which includes sealing doors and windows.

There will also be a focus on food insecurity, as Clemson hopes to expand its Food Access Map covering the Upstate to a statewide resource that identifies food resources.

The disaster relief sessions will occur quarterly and end fall 2022. Forty-five persons will be trained for the sessions, which have reached maximum capacity.

"The interest has been overwhelming," Muhammad said.

The sessions will conclude with communities developing disaster action plans that will identity potential emergencies, essential contacts, and necessary steps for responding to tragedies. LAMC will follow up with tabletop exercises to help ensure the communities' plans are updated and rehearsed.

It's important for communities to be prepared for emergencies and not rely on government help, Muhammad said.

During the early days of the pandemic, government was slow to respond with testing and vaccine access, Muhammad said.

"We realized early on we can't wait on government," he said.

Some communities didn't wait on governmental assistance. As the pandemic spread across the state, community groups in Union Heights sought to give people face coverings. Groups set up a table outside an abandoned home, distributing the supplies to those in need.

That effort was especially critical because it allowed organizations to spread proper information on the importance of mask-wearing, said Elder Carlie Towne, minister of information with the Gullah Geechee Angel Network.

"A lot of people were like … 'I don't need (a mask). I'm not going anywhere,'" Towne said.

It's imperative to have identified community relief volunteers so DHEC and other agencies can readily direct donated resources to impacted communities during tragedies, said Keisha Long, environmental justice coordinator with DHEC. Confusion around where to donate can stall support, Long said.

"A lot of people want to help, but don't know who to call," Long said.